PM Modi calls for human-centric AI, cautions against 'directionless' use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 18) described artificial intelligence as a transformative force, cautioning that, when used in a “directionless” manner, it can cause disruption, but guided properly, it becomes a solution. He was speaking at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

'AI is a transformative force'

PM Modi further stated that the main aim of the AI Impact Summit was to transform AI from being machine-centric to being human-centric and to make it sensitive and responsive.

Also Read: Galgotias’ robodog row: Blaming, philosophy, clarification, but no apology

"AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit,” said PM Modi.

“The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark...,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Unveils India's 'MANAV' vision for AI

PM Modi unveiled what he called the “MANAV” vision for artificial intelligence at the AI Impact Summit, setting out a framework he described as grounded in human values. The acronym, as he presented it, stands for moral and ethical systems; accountable governance; national sovereignty; accessible and inclusive; and valid and legitimate, principles he said should guide the development and deployment of AI.

Also Read: India AI Summit: 10 things that Google’s Sundar Pichai said

The Prime Minister said that India views artificial intelligence as a force for public good, which is why the country adopted “Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye” as the guiding theme of the summit. He stressed that AI must remain democratic and accessible, particularly for countries in the Global South.

“Bharat looks at AI in beneficial way, and that's why we chose 'Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye' as our theme. We need AI to be democratic for all, especially Global South. AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time, the speed is unprecedented, and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever,” the PM added.

Calls for responsible AI governance

He pointed to the importance of technological sovereignty, saying nations must decide how to use AI in the present rather than deferring difficult questions to the future.

“We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present? Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction, and its positive contribution has also been seen,” he said.

Also Read: Leaders flag AI's potential to transform education at India AI summit

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said AI must be shaped around human priorities to ensure collective welfare. “AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark...”

The backdrop

The India AI Impact Summit, being held in New Delhi, has drawn government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and representatives of civil society from across the world to advance discussions on artificial intelligence.

It is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South and reflects the national vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare for all, happiness for all), alongside the wider principle of AI for Humanity. The summit forms part of an ongoing international effort to strengthen cooperation on AI governance, safety and its broader societal implications.