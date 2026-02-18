India AI Summit: 10 things that Google’s Sundar Pichai said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday (February 18) said that India is “uniquely positioned” to become a full-stack AI player, announces subsea cables, school AI rollout, and a DeepMind-government partnership.

Also read: Leaders flag AI's potential to transform education at India AI summit

Here are the top 10 things that Pichai said at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

1. AI is the biggest platform shift of our lifetimes

Pichai called AI one of the most powerful tools to solve problems and improve lives at planetary scale, comparing its significance to any previous technological revolution.

2. India is uniquely positioned for an extraordinary AI trajectory

He said India has a rare chance to play a big role across all dimensions of AI — research, adoption, and diffusion — making it a "full-stack player" in the AI era.

Also read: Why did NVIDIA's Jensen Huang miss AI Summit? South Asia MD clarifies

3. AI gives India a chance to leapfrog age-old gaps

Pichai noted that countries like India, where optimism and adoption of AI is highest, stand to benefit the most from the technology's transformative potential.

4. Google is announcing the India America Connect initiative

This initiative will deliver new subsea cable routes to increase AI connectivity between the US, India, and multiple locations across the Southern Hemisphere.

5. A USD 15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam is underway

The hub will house gigawatt-scale compute and a new international subsea cable gateway, promising jobs and cutting-edge AI access across India.

6. Google DeepMind is partnering with the Indian government

As part of its Global National Partnerships programme, this tie-up will broaden access to frontier AI capabilities for national priorities.

7. GenAI assistants are coming to over 10,000 Indian schools

Through a partnership with Atal Tinkering Labs, Google will bring AI tools to 11 million students, with a focus on robotics and coding.

8. A new Google AI Professional Certificate programme is launching in India

Google is partnering with Wadhwani AI to reach students and early-career professionals, with the program available in English and Hindi — and more Indian languages to follow.

9. Google is partnering with AIIMS to transform healthcare workflows

The initiative will allow patients to input symptoms via AI, which then generates reports to assist doctors — an early but significant step in AI-driven healthcare.

10. Every sector and every workflow will be transformed by AI

From farming to education to governance, Pichai envisions AI fundamentally reshaping how work gets done — and said the foundation for this transformation in India is already being laid.