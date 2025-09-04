Mumbai man's bike stolen in UK: Shashi Tharoor takes 'British Museum' dig

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, once again, took a swipe at Britain over a bike theft in Nottingham. His signature jab at the UK came after a Mumbai-based influencer had his bike stolen.

Replying to a social media post asking him to respond to the incident, Tharoor quipped, "They're learning from the British Museum!", referring to the stolen Indian artefacts displayed in the British Museum in London.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and former diplomat has often made witty remarks on British rule in India.

Tharoor has often criticised the British for their exploitation and plunder in India during colonial rule.

Earlier, in 2015, at the Oxford Union debate, he said, "No wonder the sun never set on the British Empire, because even God couldn't trust the English in the dark."

﻿ Biker lost his passport too

Yogesh Alekari, a Mumbai-based 33-year-old biker, started his solo world tour on his KTM bike in May. After travelling to 17 countries, covering 24,000 kilometres, he reached the UK.

He planned to visit Africa from there. But his adventurous journey took a turn when his bike was stolen in Nottingham on August 28. Alekari also lost important travel documents, such as a passport, along with money that he kept on his bike.

Describing this incident to BBC, Alekari said, "I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford. I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park. I locked the bike up, and it was a busy area with children playing, so I thought it seemed like a safe place. I crossed the road and went to have breakfast, but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone."

Later, Alekari took to social media platforms to get help from his followers to find his bike and passport. He has over 1,80,000 followers on Instagram and over 16,000 on Facebook.

"I was totally shocked. I just broke down and started crying when I realised what had happened. They stole my motorcycle, but this wasn't only a motorbike - it was my home, it was my dream, it was my everything as a traveller," he said.





