Mukesh Chandrakar murder: Murdered journalist's heart was ripped out, says autopsy

In a shocking development, a post-mortem examination of the body of the murdered Chhattisgarh-based journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, has revealed that the victim had 15 fractures to his head, a broken neck and his heart was ripped out.

Suresh Chandrakar, acontractor, who is believed to be the alleged mastermind behind the 28-year-old Mukesh Chandrakar's murder after the journalist exposed him for allegedly indulging in corruption in a government road project, has been arrested on Sunday (January 5) in Hyderabad.

He had been on the run after the grisly murder come to light on January 3. Earlier, the police had arrested three people, including Suresh’s brothers Ritesh Chandrakar and Dinesh Chandrakar, and construction supervisor Mahendra Ramteke, in connection with the murder case.

Also read: Who is Mukesh Chandrakar, journalist allegedly killed for exposing corruption?

Grisly murder

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination of the murdered journalist found four pieces of liver, five broken ribs, 15 fractures to the head, a broken neck and his heart being ripped out. In their 12 years in this profession, they said they had not seen such a case, said reports.

According to doctors, the number of accused in the murder must have been more than two people.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned outfit, condemning the murder, praised Chandrakar for exposing corruption in road construction projects in Chhattisgarh and they said he was only doing his duty highlighting issues related to people, politics and culture.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: 3 held for journalist’s murder; main accused on the run

Revenge

Mukesh Chandrakar, who freelanced for well-known national news channels had gone missing on January 1. He had played a key role in securing the release of CRPF personnel abducted by Maoists in Bijapur in 2021.

His body was later found on the premises of Suresh Chandrakar. The journalist had exposed alleged irregularities in a ₹120-crore road construction project in Bastar. One of the contractors that handled the project was the key accused, the contractor Suresh Chandrakar.

The expose had prompted the state government to initiate an enquiry into the contractor's activities, which reportedly upset Suresh.

A freelancer, Mukesh had worked with various media houses and hosted a YouTube channel, Bastar Junction, with 1.59 lakh subscribers.