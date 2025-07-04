Muharram 2025 date in India, significance, how it's celebrated, how to wish

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, and thus marks the start of the Islamic New Year.

Considered as the second-holiest month in the Hijri calendar after Ramadan, this month is a time to commemorate Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The meaning of Muharram is 'forbidden', referring to the fact that it is one of the four sacred months in which warfare is forbidden.

Significance of Muharram

The Day of Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram and is one of the most virtuous days of the Islamic year. It has historical and spiritual significance, particularly for Shia Muslims.

Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who is said to have lost his life in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

It also commemorates when the Prophet Musa and the Children of Israeel were freed by Allah from the Pharaoh and his army, per Islamic tradition.

The Muslim community observes this day with prayers, mourning processions and other religious ceremonies.

How is Muharram observed ?

Shia Muslims mark the day by engaging in self-flagellation. They commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain through the recitation of poetry, indulging in acts of self-mortification and through processions.

Some communities engage in vibrant rites on this occasion, staging colourful plays that re-enact the events of the battle.

Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims mark the day by observing a fast, offering prayers and alms. Its title is ‘the month of Allah’, which is why it’s considered special and one of the most blessed in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims are encouraged to engage in increased worship during this holy month.

This month also commemorates the migration (hijrah) of Muslims to Medina, where the first Islamic state was established in 622 CE.

When is Muharram 2025?

Currently, the tentative date for Muharram is July 6, according to most government holiday calendars.

However, if the moon is not sighted on the expected evening, the observance could be shifted to July 7, which would impact school and office closures across several states.

Since Muharram is considered a gazetted holiday in India, most government offices, banks, and educational institutions remain closed in states where the holiday is officially declared.

States with significant Muslim populations, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal, are expected to issue updates closer to the date.

How to wish people on Muharram

If you wish to greet colleagues and acquaintances on this day, you can go for a straight "Muharram Mubarak" or "Happy Muharram".

For family and friends, you can say "Wishing you a blessed Muharram" or "May Allah's blessings be with you during this holy month". You can say these both orally and via WhatsApp, email and so on.

Other ways to greet are: "Reflect on the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his companions this Muharram", "Wishing you a blessed Islamic New Year", and "May this year be filled with divine guidance."