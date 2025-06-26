'No provocative slogans, display of weapons': UP CM's directives for Kanwar Yatra, Muharram

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials to ensure robust law and order, communal harmony, and appropriate public amenities during the upcoming festivals in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting involved extensive discussions with all police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior superintendents of police across the state.

The chief minister issued clear instructions that all religious events must be conducted with devotion, safety, and social harmony, and the administrative machinery must work with full sensitivity and alertness.

Adityanath noted that the sacred Hindu month of Shravan will be observed from July 11 to August 9, during which traditional Kanwar Yatra, Shravani Shivratri, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated. Additionally, Jagannath Rath Yatra is expected between June 27 and July 8, and Muharram between June 27 and July 7.

"This entire period is highly sensitive in terms of law and order, healthcare, sanitation, education, and disaster management. Hence, all related departments and district administrations must work with coordination and accountability," Adityanath said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister gave special directives for the peaceful and dignified conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, describing it as a symbol of faith, discipline, and enthusiasm.

"Districts bordering Uttarakhand, as well as Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Barabanki, and Basti, must exercise special vigilance. Inter-state coordination must be maintained at all times.

"The sound levels of DJs, drums, and music along the yatra route must strictly follow prescribed norms. Loud and jarring sounds, provocative slogans, and route deviations from tradition will not be acceptable under any circumstances. The height of DJs used in tazia, rath, or kanwar processions must also remain within specified limits," he said.

The chief minister firmly stated that cutting down trees, removing slums, or displacing poor people for any procession is "completely unacceptable".

He further emphasised that "display of weapons" and "politicisation of religious symbols" during religious events are disruptive to communal harmony and must be strictly prohibited.

"Entry of prohibited animals along the procession routes should be restricted. Social media should be closely monitored, and drone surveillance should be ensured wherever necessary. Prompt rebuttals and dissemination of accurate information must be carried out to counter fake news and rumours," Adityanath said.

As the Kanwar Yatra sees participation in large numbers, with potential threats of miscreants blending in under disguise, the chief minister directed all districts to stay alert.

At the level of police stations, circles, and outposts, local administration must stay in constant dialogue with kanwar associations and conduct prior assessments of all arrangements, he said.

Adityanath reiterated that while the religious sentiments of devotees are of utmost importance, no mischief-maker should be allowed any opportunity.

Prioritising pilgrims' convenience, Adityanath instructed that non-vegetarian food or similar items should not be sold in the open along the kanwar routes. Cleanliness, sanitation, street lighting, drinking water, toilets, and basic medical facilities must be ensured on the yatra paths, he added.

Damaged electric poles and hanging wires must be immediately repaired, he said. Organisations setting up camps must be verified, and public convenience centres must be operated with their cooperation, he said, according to the statement.

Every Monday during Shravan, large crowds of devotees gather at Shiva temples across the state. The Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments have been instructed to ensure cleanliness, drainage, and traffic management in and around temples in villages, towns, and cities in advance. The ban on plastic must also be strictly enforced, Adityanath said.

To curb overcharging of food items along the kanwar routes, prices must be fixed, and each vendor must display their name, as done in previous years, he said.

The chief minister expressed concern over complaints of overpricing of fertilisers as well, and directed district magistrates to conduct surprise inspections and take the strictest action against violators.

Regarding Muharram, the chief minister issued clear instructions that all necessary preparations must be made in advance, learning from incidents of previous years. Events should be conducted peacefully on traditional routes in coordination with peace committees and organising bodies, he said.

The chief minister also addressed the sensitive issue of conspiracies to incite caste-based conflict and stated unequivocally that certain disruptive elements have recently attempted to spread caste hatred in the state.

"Incidents in Kaushambi, Etawah, and Auraiya are proof of this," he said. Issuing a stern warning, he asserted, "Such malicious attempts are against the interests of the state and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. These conspiracies must be exposed immediately, the culprits publicly identified, and the strictest action taken against them." He directed the administration to act swiftly and within the law, without waiting for specific instructions from the government.

On the matter of grievance redressal, Adityanath reviewed applications received via the CM Helpline and the IGRS portal, and noted that the performance of some districts was not satisfactory and warned them to improve their functioning or be prepared to face accountability.

The chief minister also mentioned the 'School Pairing Policy', stating that in the interest of teachers, students, and parents, certain Basic Education Council schools are being paired.

This process must be transparent, inclusive, and aligned with local needs. The DMs must ensure that this is implemented smoothly and effectively, he said. PTI

