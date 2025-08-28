Never said someone should retire at 75: RSS chief

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday (August 28) clarified that he had never stated that he would retire or that someone else should retire at 75.

The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.

Quoting late RSS leader

“We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work,” Bhagwat said responding to questions during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi.

Also read: Every family should have 3 children, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

On the issue of retiring at 75 years, Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.

“He was so witty that his witticism made you bounce in your chair...Once in our programme, we all were there all-India karyakartas and he (Pingle) completed his 70 years. So he was given a shawl and was asked to say something...he stood up and said that 'you might be thinking that you have felicitated me but I know when this shawl is given it means you sit in a chair calmly and see what happens',” Bhagwat said.

Pingle was felicitated on attaining the age of 75 years.

"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire," Bhagwat said.

Also read: BJP blames Rahul Gandhi for alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi's mother

In the Sangh, swayamsewaks are given a job whether they want it or not, he said. "We do whatever Sangh tells us to do."

On RSS deciding on BJP president

He also rejected as “completely wrong” a common perception that his organisation decides “everything” for the BJP, saying suggestions are given to the party but decisions are taken by it.

Bhagwat also asserted that the RSS has no role in selection of a new chief of the BJP.

He emphatically said there are no differences between the RSS and the BJP government, both at the Centre and the states ruled by the party.

“It’s completely wrong,“ the RSS chief said, responding to a question that Sangh decides everything for the BJP including selection of its president. J P Nadda, who is also a central minister, is the current chief.

“We don't decide. If we were deciding, would it have taken so long. We don’t do (decide). We don’t have to. Take your time. We don’t have to say anything,” he said, drawing a huge applause from the audience.

Bhagwat said it's not possible for the RSS to take decisions for the BJP.

The BJP has its own expertise to handle its affairs as the RSS does for running its shakhas, he said.

“I am running shakhas for last 50 years. If anyone advices me on running a shakha, then I am its expert. They are running state (government) for many years. So they are expert in state affairs. We know each other’s expertise," Bhagwat said.

Suggestions can be made but they have to take decisions because it’s their field, he added.

(With agency inputs)