Putin-Trump meeting: What happened or what did not happen? 10 points

The much-awaited Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump summit was held at a US military base in Anchorage, Alaska, a location steeped in Cold War history. It was the first time in a decade that Putin had been on US soil. With so much at stake for world peace and trade, Trump greeted Putin with a warm handshake, a smile, and a ride in the presidential limousine.

Trump and Putin gripped hands for an extended period of time on a red carpet rolled out at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. As they chatted, Putin grinned and pointed skyward, where B-2s and F-22s — military aircraft designed to oppose Russia during the Cold War — flew overhead.

But then at the end, it drew a blank. But as usual, there was so much drama.

Some key points from the meeting.

1. Despite Trump's stated goal of achieving a ceasefire, no such agreement was reached. The US President said they "didn't get there" on the "most significant" point of discussion, while Putin hinted at an "understanding" but provided no specifics.

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not present at the talks, a fact that drew strong criticism from Kyiv and its European allies. A virtual meeting with Zelenskyy and other European leaders was held earlier in the week, but many expressed concern that a peace deal was being negotiated without Ukraine at the table.

3. The two leaders met for about three hours with a small group of top aides, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. A previously planned larger lunch meeting was reportedly skipped, signaling that the talks may have ended more quickly than initially anticipated.

4. Trump downplayed expectations for an immediate breakthrough, framing the summit as a "feel-out meeting" intended to "set the table" for a future, more substantive three-way meeting that could include Zelenskyy.

5. While Trump had previously warned of "economically severe" sanctions if progress wasn't made, the lack of a deal leaves the next steps unclear.

6. One of the most contentious topics discussed was the idea of "territory swaps," a concept that has alarmed Ukraine and its allies. Trump reiterated that he was not negotiating for Ukraine and that any final decision on land concessions would be up to them.

7. The summit was seen as a significant win for Putin, who has been largely isolated from the West since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The warm reception, which included a red carpet and a joint press conference, was widely perceived as a major boost to his international standing.

8. The leaders' joint press conference was notable for its brevity and lack of a question-and-answer session. Both leaders made brief, prepared statements, offering little new information to the public.

9. With no concrete resolution, the outcome of the summit puts the burden on Trump to follow through on his promise to call Zelenskyy and European leaders. The lack of a clear path forward means that the war in Ukraine will likely continue, with the prospect of a "second meeting" now hingering on future diplomatic efforts.

10. India is caught in a bind as well, with talks ending in a whimper. Will the US tariff on Indian goods go up further, as a senior US official commented the other day? That is the biggest concern now.