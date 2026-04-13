PM Modi sets 2029 deadline for Women’s Reservation Act, calls it landmark decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 13) said that the government has set a deadline for implementing the Women's Reservation Act by 2029, stressing that it must be enforced within that timeframe at any cost.

Addressing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi further stated that it was a unanimous decision to implement the Act by 2029, adding that an elaborate discussion would be held in the Parliament on the issue on April 16.

Parliament discussion from April 16

"There was also a unanimous demand that it (Women's Reservation Act) should be implemented by 2029 at any cost... We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind; a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16th. It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too...,” said PM Modi.

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With everyone's collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights. Every woman in the country will also be happy that every party has risen above politics and taken up this important task for their benefit," he added as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi also described the initiative as India’s “one of the biggest decisions of the 21st century.” “ I am saying with great responsibility that this is one of the important decisions among the important decisions of the 21st century. This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti. Dedicated to Nari Shakti Vandan,” he said.

'Landmark decision tied to social justice'

The PM further stated that the move would make social justice a key part of governance and decision-making.

"This decision is dedicated to women's power. It is dedicated to the veneration of women's power. Our country's Parliament is close to creating a new history. A new history that will realise the concepts of the past. One that will fulfil the resolutions of the future,” he said.

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“A resolution for an India that is egalitarian, where social justice is not just a slogan, but a natural part of our work culture, our decision-making process. The time has come to end decades of waiting, from the state assemblies to the country's Parliament; it is 16th, 17th and 18th April," added PM Modi.

The prime minister said that the need to ensure reservations for women has been felt by everyone for decades. “This discourse has been going on for nearly 4 decades. It includes efforts by all parties and many generations. Every party has advanced this idea in its own way," he added.

