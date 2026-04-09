Together, let us empower our 'nari shakti': PM Modi urges MPs to support Nari Shakti Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (April 9) that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act is not merely a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India and urged all MPs to come together to support this move.

In a signed article posted on his website narendramodi.in, the prime minister also said that the move is an affirmation of a principle that has long guided India's civilisational ethos that society progresses when women progress.

He said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women's reservation in place.

Historic occasion

The prime minister said the nation stands at the threshold of a historic occasion, and it is an opportunity to deepen the foundations of the country's democracy and to reaffirm the collective commitment to equality and inclusion.

He said that on April 16, Parliament will be convened to discuss and pass an important Bill that advances women's reservation.

"To describe this merely as a legislative exercise would be an understatement. It is a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India," he said.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18 when the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as Women Reservation Act, would be amended for its implementation from 2029 general elections.

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It will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

Increasing Lok Sabha seats

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of 2027 Census. Therefore, it is expected to come into force only in 2034 if the present law remains as it is.

According to the broad contours available, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from the present 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The reservation will also be done on a "vertical basis" with seats allocated for SCs and STs.

The redrawing of the constituencies will be done on the basis of 2011 Census rather than the proposed 2027 Census.

A similar exercise will be carried out for state assemblies where seats will be reserved on a pro-rata basis.

Women in politics

In the article, Modi said women constitute nearly half of India's population, their contributions to the nation are vast and invaluable and today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field.

"From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India's progress," he said. The prime minister said that over the years, sustained efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for women's empowerment.

He said greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion and better access to basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women's participation in economic and social life.

"Yet, their representation in the world of politics and legislative bodies has not always been commensurate with their role in society," he said.

Modi said this is particularly unfortunate because when women participate in administration and decision-making, they bring with them experiences and insights that enrich public discourse and improve the quality of governance.

He said that over the decades, there have been repeated efforts to provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions by the previous governments. Committees were made, Bill drafts were introduced but they never saw the light of day.

"But the broad consensus has remained that women's representation in legislative bodies has to increase," he said.

Nari Shakti bill

The prime minister said that in September 2023, Parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) with the same spirit of consensus.

"I consider it to be among the most special occasions of my life. This opportunity to ensure women's reservation also resonates deeply with the spirit of our Constitution. The makers of our Constitution envisioned a society where equality is both enshrined and realised in practice," he said.

"This is a moment that cannot be deferred any longer. Every delay in advancing women's representation is, in effect, a delay in strengthening the quality and inclusiveness of our democracy," he said.

Empowering women

The prime minister said that as the country approaches this historic Parliament sitting, "I appeal to all Members of Parliament, across party lines, to come together in support of this important step for the women of India". "Let us seize this opportunity with a sense of responsibility and purpose. Let us act in a manner that reflects the highest traditions of our democracy," he said.

Modi said India has always shown that when it comes to matters of national importance, it can rise above differences and act with unity.

"This is one such moment. Let us move forward together and strengthen Constitutional values and empower our Nari Shakti for national progress," he said.

(With agency inputs)