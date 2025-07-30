Trump announces 25% tariff plus penalty on India starting August 1
In a social media post, the US President cites 'high' tariffs and India's military and energy purchases from Russia as reasons
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 30) announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1.
"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” stated Trump in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.
“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!,” he added.
- 30 July 2025 8:19 PM IST
GTRI's Ajay Srivastava's take on Trump's tariff
While Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff plus penalty on Indian goods appears harsh, a closer look shows that India is not significantly worse off than countries that did sign deals with the U.S. The UK, EU, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam now face elevated tariffs, and in return, have given sweeping concessions—zero tariffs on U.S. farm goods, massive investment pledges, and purchases of U.S. oil, gas, and arms. India has made no such concessions.
India did not walk away from the deal; it negotiated in good faith but refused to cross its red lines—particularly on agriculture, where over 700 million livelihoods are at stake. Trump’s justification for the tariffs—India’s tariffs, trade barriers, and ties with Russia—doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. India’s tariffs are WTO-compliant, non-tariff barriers are common globally, and discounted Russian oil has helped India manage inflation during global volatility.
India is not alone; over 90 countries face similar pressure from the U.S. A deal may still emerge, but only on fair terms. For now, India’s principled stand has avoided the trap of a one-sided deal—and that’s a success.
- 30 July 2025 7:56 PM IST
FICCI President disappointed by US tariffs on Indian exports
FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal expressed disappointment over US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff and secondary sanctions on Indian exports starting August 1, 2025.
He acknowledged the move would negatively impact exports but hoped it would be short-lived and that a permanent trade agreement between India and the US would be finalised soon.
“FICCI is disappointed by the decision taken by the U.S. to levy a 25% tariff on exports from India and impose secondary sanctions. While this move is unfortunate and will have a clear bearing on our exports, we hope that this imposition of higher tariffs will be a short-term phenomenon and that a permanent trade deal between the two sides will be finalised soon,” said Agarwal.
“India and the U.S have a long-standing partnership, which is strengthened by our deepening engagement across an array of areas from technology to defence to energy and advanced manufacturing. There is a lot our two countries can achieve together, and FICCI is confident that following the detailed deliberations that are currently underway, we will see beneficial outcomes for both countries when the contours of the final trade agreement will emerge,” he added.
Agarwal highlighted the strong and evolving India-US partnership across sectors like technology, defence, energy, and advanced manufacturing, and expressed confidence in positive outcomes following ongoing deliberations.
India has been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US since early 2025, but has resisted specific US demands that conflict with national interest. A US team is expected in August to continue discussions, with hopes of concluding talks by September-October 2025. Agarwal emphasised the importance of securing a balanced, long-term deal over a rushed one and noted India’s value as a market and talent base for US companies.
- 30 July 2025 7:38 PM IST
Trump's past trade deals pose challenge for India's negotiations
In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on India, the fact that he earlier has secured trade deals with the EU, Japan, UK, and Indonesia by extracting steep concessions while offering little in return has posed challenges for India ahead of its sixth round of negotiations with the US.
The EU committed to zero tariffs on select US goods and $600 billion in investments, while Japan agreed to $550 billion in investments aiding US chipmakers. Indonesia gave critical mineral access and eliminated 99% tariff barriers.
These deals weaken India’s negotiating stance, especially on food security and digital trade. India has already slashed tariffs on key US exports like bikes, cars, smartphone parts, and even removed the digital tax. Trump is pressuring India to buy American weapons and energy, which could compromise national security and economic interests. Without matching reciprocal tariffs, Indian exports risk losing competitiveness. Despite past concessions in the UK FTA, India's gains from a US deal remain uncertain. Read the full story here: Why India should be wary of Trump's trade deals with EU, other nations
- 30 July 2025 7:29 PM IST
How other nations have fared with Trump
While India faces a 25% American tariff from August 1, other economies like Japan, Indonesia and EU have struck deals with the US to bring down threatened tariffs. Here is how India compares with a few other nations:
- 30 July 2025 7:28 PM IST
Congress MPs slam Trump's tariffs, target Modi
Congress MP Mallu Ravi said Trump is making threats to the Indian government and has imposed a 25-per-cent tariff on imports from India. He said this is not acceptable to India.
Another Congress MP, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, said Modi claims that Trump is his best friend, but the US president's agenda was clear that he wanted to impose tariffs on India. He demanded that the government negotiate a trade deal with the US quickl,y as it will affect exports and the economy.
Trump has announced a 25-per-cent tariff on India from August 1 amid signs of a stalemate in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries on a bilateral trade deal.
- 30 July 2025 7:16 PM IST
US tariffs to severely impact India's seafood exports, says expert
India's seafood exports, especially shrimps, will be "severely" impacted due to the imposition of a higher US tariff of 25 per cent plus penalty to be effective from August 1, agri-economist Ashok Gulati said on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump's decision to impose higher tariffs on all Indian goods is "very bad" and "shocking", Gulati said, adding that he had expected a tariff of only 10-15 per cent.
"This clearly shows Trump is unpredictable and punitive," he told PTI.
Gulati said the move will "severely impact" the country's shrimp exports, and Ecuador, with lower tariffs and a closer geographical location to America, will gain.
Apart from shrimp exports, India will see the impact of higher US tariffs on textiles.
"The huge advantage we gain with the India-UK free trade deal will get neutralised with the high US tariffs," he added.
- 30 July 2025 7:13 PM IST
Will US, India negotiate again for bilateral free trade?
A team from the US is scheduled to visit India next month for the next round of negotiations for a proposed bilateral trade agreement.
India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the agreement last week in Washington.
India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held the deliberations.
However, with Trump now announcing a 25% tariff plus penalty on India, there is no clarity yet on the negotiation timelines.
- 30 July 2025 7:13 PM IST
Trump insulting India every day, Modi must oppose, says Sanjay Singh
In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that Trump has been insulting India every day. He also said that apart from tariff threats, Trump has also threatened Apple against manufacturing iPhones in India.
“He is insulting India every day, apart from tariff threats; he has even threatened Apple against manufacturing iPhones in India. He has even gone on to say that he loves Pakistan and that India should think about it. PM Narendra Modi should strongly oppose this move and make his next step clear,” added Singh.
- 30 July 2025 7:09 PM IST
Rajiv Shukla slams Trump's tariffs, says Indian businessmen will suffer
Reacting to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on India, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said that it was a “very strong” step by Trump.
Speaking to reporters, Shukla also said that the Centre considered Trump a friend, but he slapped the country.
Shukla said that Indian businessmen would suffer because of the US tariffs. "This is a really wrong step by the US. The government considers Trump a friend, but he has actually slapped us; Indian businessmen will suffer due to this. We will raise all issues in Parliament...When there is so much friendship (between India-US), then why is Donald Trump troubling India?” said Shukla as quoted by ANI.
- 30 July 2025 7:08 PM IST
Trump is insulting India every day: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Reacting to Trump's 25% tariff on India, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the US President is "insulting India every day".
"Apart from tariff threats, he has even threatened Apple against manufacturing iPhones in India. He has even gone on to say that he loves Pakistan and India should think about it. PM Narendra Modi should strongly oppose this move and make his next step clear," he tweeted.