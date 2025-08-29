Stable India-China ties key to global peace, prosperity, says PM Modi

Stable, predictable and amicable bilateral relations between India and China can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun on Friday (August 29).

“Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity,” said Modi.

‘Steady progress in Indo-China ties’

As for the SCO Summit in China, the Prime Minister said that he would be heading to Tianjin to take part in the summit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties,” added Modi.

The Prime Minister further stated that stable and cordial bilateral ties between Beijing and New Delhi were crucial for a multi-polar Asia and the world.

Also Read: Xi Jinping wrote to President Murmu amid trade war with US: Report

India-China ties to stabilise the global economy

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s move to slap tariffs on the US’s trading partners, the Prime Minister said that, given the current volatility in the world economy, it was important for China and India to collaborate as two major economies to stabilise the world economic order.

“Given the current volatility in the world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order. India is ready to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, and to enhance strategic communication to address our developmental challenges,” the PM said.

Also Read: PM Modi hails India-Japan ties, says 'capital doesn't just grow, it multiplies in India'

On Quad and Japan visit

As for the significance of his visit to Japan with regard to the Quad, the Prime Minister said, “In the last twenty years since its inception in 2004, the Quad has emerged as a force of global good delivering positive outcomes for the people of the Indo-Pacific region. Quad’s practical agenda ranges from maritime safety and security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, cyber security, critical and emerging technologies and connectivity to education, health and even space cooperation.”

“The role of the Quad in the delivery of public goods can also be very significant. We greatly value Japan’s role in strengthening the Quad’s agenda and believe that together we can continue to deliver practical solutions and tangible outcomes that benefit not only our region but the wider world,” added PM Modi.