Modi lauds ‘time-tested’ Russia ties, amid Trump tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India’s "time-tested" partnership with Russia, highlighting the long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries. The Prime Minister also said that the production of the AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia’s help.

His comments come at a time when the India-US trade ties have become strained with US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a cumulative 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking at the UP International Trade Show, where Russia is the international partner, the PM Modi reiterated his emphasis on self-reliance, saying a country like India does not want to depend on anyone.

Also Read: PM Modi Targets Congress on corruption, says BJP healing wounds of Congress’ loot

‘Time-tested partnership with Russia’

"This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. That means we are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show," the Prime Minister said.

"Soon, production of the AK-203 rifle will begin from a factory set up with Russia's help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles, has already started,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that in India, a vibrant defence sector was being developed, adding that it was creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of 'Made in India'.

Also Read: Tax burden will ease further as India’s economy becomes stronger: PM Modi

Emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat

Without directly mentioning Trump’s tariffs, the Prime Minister said that despite global disruptions and uncertainty, India's growth remains attractive.

He reiterated that the nation's resolve and guiding mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"In a changing world, the more a country depends on others, the more its growth remains compromised. Therefore, a country like India can no longer afford to depend on anyone... India must become self-reliant," he said.

He stressed that every product that can be made in India must be made in the country itself.

Also Read: PM Modi pitches for ‘swadeshi’ goods, hails GST reforms as 'savings festival'

Trump’s ‘primary funders’ charge

His comments come days after President Trump accused China and India of being "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to buy Russian oil. Trump expressed frustration that even NATO countries have not significantly reduced their purchases of Russian energy, questioning the logic of funding a war against themselves.

He warned that if Russia does not negotiate for peace, the US is ready to impose stronger tariffs to help end the conflict, contingent upon European nations joining these efforts. He emphasised the need for Europe to stop purchasing energy from Russia, labelling their current actions as embarrassing. Trump asserted his intention to discuss these matters with European leaders present at the Assembly, emphasizing the urgency and need for collective action against Russia.

(With agency inputs)