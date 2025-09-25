PM Modi Targets Congress on corruption, says BJP healing wounds of Congress’ loot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 25) said that the BJP government was healing the wound of Congress’ corruption, adding that the grand old party was busy in looting the people and is angry with the BJP government because it has put an end to its corrupt practices.

‘BJP govt stopped Congress’ loot’

Addressing a public rally in Banswara in Rajasthan, PM Modi accused the Congress of neglecting the interests of the tribal community. He said that it was the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee that, for the first time, set up a Tribal Ministry in the country.

"You may remember, 11 years ago, what the conditions were under Congress rule. The reason was that Congress was busy exploiting the citizens. They were looting the people of the country. Tax and inflation were skyrocketing. Our government stopped Congress's loot. The reason for their anger is also this,” said Modi.

“Our government is healing the wounds caused by Congress's corruption. Rajasthan became a centre for paper leak under the Congress government. Jal Jeevan mission was also sacrificed for corruption. Crime against women was at its peak. Rapists were being protected,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Govt’s aims for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The Prime Minister said that his government’s aim is “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, adding that it can be achieved by focusing on products made in India.

“Our aim is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Hum kisi aur par nirbhar na rahein, yeh ab bahut avashyak hai... The path to it goes through the Swadeshi mantra... Anything produced in our nation is Swadeshi, no matter which country the company or the brand belongs to,” he added.

His comments come at a time when India’s trade relations with the US are facing uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, out of which 25 per cent is a penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.

PM slams Congress over power supply

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of paying scant attention to power supply, adding that before 2014, even after 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages still lacked electricity poles and major cities faced long power cuts.

"Congress never paid attention to the importance of electricity. When I had the opportunity to serve in 2014, there were 2.5 crore houses in the country that did not have an electricity connection. After 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages still lacked electricity poles. Major cities faced hours-long power cuts. A 4-5 hour electricity supply in villages was celebrated,” said Modi.

“In 2014, our government decided to change this situation... We provided electricity to every village in India. We gave free power connections to 2.5 crore houses,” he added.