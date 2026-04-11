Rare casual chat between PM Modi and Rahul catches netizens’ eyes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi are usually not known to be on cordial terms, especially in the political arena and the Parliament. The two leaders have attacked and mocked each other several times on issues ranging from US tariffs to the Centre’s action after the Galwan clash.

A history of political barbs

The word ‘shahzada’ has occurred almost as a refrain during the Prime Minister's speeches whenever he decided to take pot shots at Rahul. As for Rahul, he even went to the extent of reiterating US President Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe at India and Russia with regard to New Delhi’s earlier purchase of Russian oil in a bid to criticise the Prime Minister.

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But on Saturday (April 11), the spectators and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and other leaders, saw a different side of the relationship between the PM and Rahul, one which did not involve allegations and sarcastic jibes, but rather had a casual conversation between the two bitter political rivals.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary today.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former… pic.twitter.com/QexqUVky1Z — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

A rare shift in tone

A video clip of the interaction showed the Prime Minister getting down from his vehicle at Prerna Sthal, located within the Parliament premises, to pay homage to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.

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On the side of his path stood Rahul, along with the Lok Sabha Speaker and other BJP ministers. PM Modi greeted them with folded hands while continuing on his path. At first, he walked past Rahul, but then turned around to speak to him.

The moment that caught attention

Initially, Rahul seemed a bit stiff, but soon after the conversation seemed to have eased, although it’s not clear what the two leaders spoke about.

The interaction got mixed reactions from netizens. While a section of them called it a welcome relief from the usual political war or words, another expressed suspicion about the nature of the bonhomie.

Mixed reactions online

“Nice gesture on the part of PM Modi to set aside differences & have a light-hearted talk with LoP Rahul Gandhi, who is his most vocal critic,” commented one X user.

“Visuals of bonhomie are deceptive as barbs are exchanged and LoP is not allowed to speak in Parliament and Speaker's feared insecurity to PM by women MPs of Congress, and PM's skipping reply to Budget session.. all make a mockery of democracy!!,” said another.