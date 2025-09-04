Putin briefed Modi on Alaska talks with Trump during SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has disclosed that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. Putin also said that the discussion with PM Modi took place in his Russian-made Aurus limousine while they were on their way to the venue of their bilateral meeting in China, and continued even after they reached their destination. The conversation took place on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

The development assumes significance as the Russia-Ukraine war was the main agenda of Putin’s meeting with Trump, in relation to which Trump has slapped 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India, accusing it of buying Russian oil. Trump further alleged that Russia was using the revenue from India’s oil purchase to fund its war with Ukraine.

"This is no secret, I told him what we talked about in Alaska," said Putin as quoted by TASS.

’50-minute long discussion’

The report further stated that even after the motorcade pulled up to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Tianjin and delegates accompanying the two leaders went inside, Putin and Modi continued their conversation in the car, which continued for about 50 minutes.

“The motorcade pulled up to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Tianjin, and the accompanying delegations went inside while Putin and Modi continued their conversation in the car. This conversation lasted 50 minutes. Then, the leaders moved to the negotiating room where their delegations had been waiting for them,” stated the report.

‘Putin, Modi felt at home’

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the “home walls” of the car played a role in the conversation between Putin and Modi, adding that the two leaders felt comfortable there and hence they continued the conversation.

“They were at home. That's the first thing. And secondly, when there’s an important discussion going on, there’s simply no time to interrupt walking and moving to different venues and so on. They felt comfortable there, and that’s why they continued the conversation. But the (bilateral) agenda is really more than intense,” said Peskov as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

What PM Modi said

Earlier, the Prime Minister took to social media, sharing a photo of him inside the car with Putin. Modi said that conversations with the Russian President were always insightful.

“After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful,” stated Modi in a post on X.