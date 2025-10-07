Modi greets Putin, looks forward to India-Russia summit in December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 7) greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and told the Russian leader that he was looking forward to welcoming him to India for the upcoming India-Russia annual summit.

PM Modi and President Putin, during the telephonic conversation, reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership, reported PTI quoting sources.

The Prime Minister conveyed to Putin that he looks forward to welcoming him to India. The India-Russia annual summit is set to take place in early December.

Putin briefed PM Modi on Ukraine war

Putin also briefed PM Modi on the development in Russia’s war in Ukraine, following which the PM thanked him for the detailed information and reiterated that India’s consistent stance on the issue has been a peaceful resolution of the conflict, reported the Hindustan Times.

The development comes days after Putin confirmed his visit to India, saying that he was looking forward to his “dear friend” PM Modi.

"I am looking forward to my trip in early December and I highly await my meeting with my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, PM Modi,” the Russian President told reporters as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: India won't accept humiliation: Putin slams US pressure over Russian oil trade

Putin lauds India’s handling of Trump’s tariffs

President Vladimir Putin reflected on the long-standing relationship between India and Russia, highlighting its roots in the Soviet era and the enduring warmth between the two nations.

He praised India for maintaining its independent stance despite external pressure, particularly from the United States, regarding its continued purchase of Russian oil amid Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

Also Read: India rejects NATO chief’s claim regarding Modi-Putin's talks on Ukraine

Warns against shunning Russian energy resources

Putin commended New Delhi’s pragmatic approach to safeguarding its national interests, emphasising that surrendering to American demands would have led to significant financial losses. He noted that giving up Russian energy resources could have cost India around $9–10 billion, while refusal risked sanctions of a similar magnitude. In such a scenario, Putin reasoned, there was little sense in bowing to pressure, especially when it might also carry domestic political repercussions.

He expressed confidence in India’s resilience and pride, asserting that the Indian people “will never allow themselves to be humiliated by anyone.” Putin also voiced personal trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that Modi would not take decisions that undermine India’s sovereignty or dignity.

(With agency inputs)