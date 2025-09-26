India rejects NATO chief’s claim regarding Modi-Putin's talks on Ukraine

India on Friday (September 26) termed NATO chief Mark Rutte's claim as "speculative" and "careless" that tariffs imposed by the US have led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow’s Ukraine war strategy.

Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Rutte said: “Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs.”

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr. Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

Also Read: NATO chief claims Modi asked Putin for Ukraine update post US tariffs

'Incorrect and entirely baseless'

He said the statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. "At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place," added Jaiswal.

He also said India expects the leadership of an important institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements.

"Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister’s engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable," he said.

“As previously stated, India’s energy imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumers. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," he added.

Also Read: Why Trump's tough stance on trade and visas puts Modi govt in a bind

Trump's tariffs and India-Russia ties

US President Donald Trump had a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods and an additional 25 per cent penalty targeting India’s imports of Russian oil. The US said the move was aimed at discouraging India from buying Russian energy, arguing that such purchases indirectly help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Trump has also urged NATO members to align on reducing Russian oil imports and to impose similar tariffs on China.

India, however, has criticised the measures as unjustified. The MEA has maintained that Russian oil is crucial to ensuring affordable energy for India’s 1.4 billion citizens at a time of global supply disruptions.

The sources also point out that the European Union and many Nato members continue significant trade with Russia without the same compulsions India faces.

Also Read: Trump declares 100 pc tariff on branded drugs from Oct 1; Indian pharma may be hit

Trump chides NATO

Trump has hinted at “major sanctions” against Russia if NATO members coordinate in totally stopping Russian oil purchases, saying partial compliance only weakens the alliance’s position.

The US-India trade relationship is now under renewed focus. A delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with US officials in New York this week, addressing tariff concerns and broader trade issues.

Despite the friction, both Trump and Modi have publicly highlighted their personal rapport. In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump described Modi as a “very good friend,” while the Prime Minister said he was confident that negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”