Modi annoyed over NCERT 'judicial corruption' row: Reports

The controversy over the reference to judicial corruption in a middle-school textbook seems to have reached the highest echelons of power, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly expressing his annoyance on the matter during a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues earlier this week.

According to media reports citing unnamed sources, the prime minister was not amused by the inclusion of a corruption case related to the judiciary in a Class 8 social science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which develops the curriculum and textbooks for millions of students across the nation.

The prime minister reportedly asked who was behind giving clearance to such content while questioning the topic’s appropriateness. Why were Class 8 students being taught about judicial corruption, Modi asked during the meeting, the reports claimed citing sources.

Education minister regrets row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his regret over the matter. Soon after the episode attracted the wrath of the Supreme Court, which banned the book containing the controversial section and asked for the seizure of all physical and digital copies, he told the media the government had no intention to disrespect the judiciary, and it was taking the matter extremely seriously. He also promised action against those who drafted the controversial chapter.

Pradhan also said that accountability would be fixed, something Modi also hinted at, according to the reports.

The Supreme Court has already pulled up the director of the NCERT and the school education secretary by issuing them show-cause notices.

The council, on its part, called the incident "an error of judgement" and issued an apology in a press release, where it also said that "holds the judiciary in highest esteem".