Modi meets Vance family in Paris, pays homage to Savarkar in Marseille
PM holds bilateral meeting with Estonian president, meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, invites French companies to invest in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Vice-President JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday (February 11).
Modi posted images of the meeting on X, showing him with the Vance family, including their sons Ewan and Vivek.
The prime minister’s post read: “Had a wonderful meeting with US VP J.D. Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!” Earlier, in a video shared by PMO India, the prime minister was seen holding bilateral talks with Vance, while his wife watched on.
It came soon after Vance’s address at the summit, in which he welcomed Modi’s positive stance on AI as co-chair of the conference with France.
“I appreciate PM Modi’s point. AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings, it will never replace human beings,” Vance said.
Bilateral meeting with Estonian President
The Modi-Vance meeting followed another bilateral meeting at the summit in the French capital, with Estonian President Alar Karis.
“Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India’s ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more,” Modi posted on X, along with images of the two leaders in discussion.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the prime minister invited the Estonian government and companies to explore the opportunities offered by the India growth story and take advantage of programmes such as Digital India.
Modi also posted a photo of him shaking hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on X. “Happy to have met @UN Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres in Paris,” he wrote.
Modi invites French companies to invest in India
Later, Modi addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, where he was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi has invited French companies to look at the immense opportunities offered by the India growth story and said it was the “right time” to invest in the country.
Modi noted the expanding bilateral business and economic collaboration and the impetus it has provided to the strategic partnership between the two countries. He highlighted India’s attractiveness as a favoured global investment destination, based on a stable polity and predictable policy ecosystem.
“Let me tell you all, this is the right time to come to India. Everyone’s progress is linked to India’s progress,” said Modi.
“An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves,” he said.
“When France’s finesse and India’s scale meet; when India’s pace and France’s precision join; when France’s technology and India’s talent unite... then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen,” he asserted.
Modi in Marseille
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also addressed the forum alongside French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, and the Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France, Eric Lombard.
In another late-night post on Tuesday, Modi said he had arrived in Marseille in southern France and would pay homage to the memory of freedom fighter VD Savarkar, who attempted a “courageous escape” at the port city.
“Landed in Marseille. In India’s quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape,” Modi posted.
He added, “I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”
Modi to leave for the US today
Earlier, Modi said in his concluding remarks at the AI Action Summit, which he co-chaired with Macron, that the discussions have clearly brought out that there is “unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders”.
“To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next summit,” he said.
The prime minister was set for bilateral talks with Macron on Tuesday evening.
A visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project and the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars is also planned in Marseille before the prime minister departs for the US on Wednesday for his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
