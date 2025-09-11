PM Modi lauds Mauritius for ‘historic’ Chagos Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 11) stated that India and Mauritius are not just partners, but a family, adding that they are an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar. Modi, following a meeting with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, said that the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement was historic. Modi met the Mauritian PM in his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

“ I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar. In March, I had the privilege of attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius. At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” said Modi.

Earlier, the UK inked a $4.6 billion deal to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. However, it retained the control over the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

'Bilateral ties reviewed'

“Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared views on regional and global issues. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement,” he added as quoted by ANI.

The Prime Minister further stated that India has always supported decolonisation and full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty and has stood firmly with Mauritius. “It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius' development. Today, we have decided on a special economic package, keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and strengthen health facilities,” said Modi.

India's cultural ties with Mauritus

Welcoming the Mauritian PM in Varanasi, Modi said that since time immemorial, Kashi has been a symbol of India's civilisation and cultural soul, adding that Indian culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago. "It is a matter of pride for me that I am getting the opportunity to welcome you in my parliamentary constituency. Since time immemorial, Kashi has been a symbol of India's civilisation and cultural soul. Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago and settled into the way of life there," said Modi.

"Like the uninterrupted flow of Mother Ganga in Kashi, the continuous flow of Indian culture has been enriching Mauritius and today, when we are welcoming the friends of Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual meeting," he added.

Mauritius has first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India

"The first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India has now been established in Mauritius. Today we have decided that India will support the construction of AYUSH Centre of Excellence 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National (SSRN) Hospital and Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius. We will also take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport and the expansion of the highway and ring road. This package is not an assistance; it is an investment in our shared future. Last year, UPI and RuPay cards were launched in Mauritius. Now we will work towards enabling trade in local currency,” he added.