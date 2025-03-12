Mauritius is family; when it prospers, India is the first to celebrate: Modi

Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Terming Mauritius as a bridge between India and the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the island nation is part of India's family and not just a partner country.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here at an event, attended by Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, his wife and cabinet ministers, Modi assured the southeast African island nation of all-around support in development, including the building of a new Parliament.

Modi emphasised the deep cultural, historical, and strategic bonds between India and Mauritius while underscoring their shared commitment to security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

"Mauritius is like 'Mini India'," Modi told the Indian diaspora.

He said Mauritius is not just a partner country. "For us, Mauritius is family!", he said. "This bond is deep and strongly rooted in history, heritage and the human spirit." Modi positioned Mauritius as a vital bridge connecting India to the Global South, a relationship reinforced by India's SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) vision, first announced during his 2015 visit to the island nation.

"A decade ago, I shared the SAGAR vision here. Today, Mauritius remains at its heart,” Modi said.

Modi’s speech was also focused on the collaborative effort to secure the Indian Ocean region. With Mauritius possessing vast ocean territories, Modi emphasized India’s role as a "trusted ally in combating illegal fishing, piracy, and maritime crimes." “As a reliable friend, India works with Mauritius to protect its national interests and secure the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

He cited India’s swift response during crises, such as delivering vaccines and essential medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and standing as the “first responder” whenever Mauritius faced challenges.

“When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate,” Modi declared.

Modi frequently used the Bhojpuri language during his 30-minute long speech, as 70 per cent of the population of the island nation is of Indian origin, primarily of Bhojpuri-speaking descent. He said that the chances of an Indian film becoming a hit increase if it is shot in Mauritius.

"Whenever I come to Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own,” he said, evoking applause from the diaspora.

Highlighting linguistic and cultural ties, he noted, “In Gujarati, sugar is called ‘mauris,’ probably because we used to get sugar from Mauritius. There is ‘Bharat ki khushboo’ (the fragrance of India) here.” Modi, who has been conferred with Mauritius highest civilian honour - The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean - thanked the people and the government of the island nation for the gesture.

"I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius," he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. Modi is the first Indian to receive the honour.

Modi revealed that holy water from the MahaKumbh in India would be poured into Mauritius’ Ganga Talab, a sacred lake revered by the Indian diaspora.

He highlighted his government's efforts to bring Bihar onto the developmental path, saying “Bihar’s makhana will soon become a part of snack menus worldwide,” while recalling India’s ancient educational legacy with Nalanda University.

“When many parts of the world were far from education, a global institute like Nalanda thrived in India. Our government has revived Nalanda University and its spirit,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who will be the chief guest at Mauritius' National Day parade on Wednesday, announced the extension of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards to the seventh generation of Mauritians of Indian origin.

He also paid tributes to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, Manilal Doctor and others who fought for Mauritius’ independence and noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest.

In a special gesture, Modi handed over the OCI cards to Ramgoolam and his wife Veena at the beginning of the event.

PM Modi said that Indian investments worth millions of dollars have flowed into Mauritius, supporting critical infrastructure projects, boosting growth, creating jobs, and transforming industries.

“India is a proud partner in capacity building in Mauritius,” PM Modi noted.

Prime Minister noted that India was privileged to be a close development partner of Mauritius.

Speaking about tackling the shared challenge of climate change, he appreciated Mauritius’s partnership in the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance initiatives.

He also highlighted the 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' initiative under which he planted a sapling at the historic Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden earlier in the day.

The event featured a captivating cultural programme, with performances by artists from the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture, Mahatma Gandhi Institute and Anna Medical College. PTI

