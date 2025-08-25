Modi visits Gujarat, holds roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 25) held a roadshow in the eastern part of Ahmedabad in Gujarat ahead of a public rally. He was received at the city airport by the state’s chief minister, Bhupendra Patel, and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who is also the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat chapter. Modi is on a two-day visit to the state.

From the airport, the PM went to the Naroda area and held a two-kilometre-long roadshow, from Haridarshan crossroads till Khodaldham ground in the Nikol area of the city. He was set to address a gathering after launching projects to the tune of Rs 5,477 crore.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the roadshow route and cheerfully greeted the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the PM spoke about his visit on X, saying, “Today, 25th August and tomorrow, 26th August, I will be in Gujarat. Development works worth over Rs. 5400 crore will be launched or their foundation stones will be laid. The projects cover sectors like roads, railways, energy and urban infrastructure.”

(With Agency inputs)