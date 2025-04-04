Modi, Stalin, Dissanayake should resolve fishermen issue: Lanka MP Ganesan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Colombo today (April 4) marks his first trip to Sri Lanka since 2019. The trip comes at a sensitive time, with expectations to strengthen bilateral relations and address long-standing issues. Among the most discussed topics are the rights of the Tamil community, India-Sri Lanka economic ties, the fate of Tamil Nadu fishermen, and the decades-old Katchatheevu dispute.

In conversation with The Federal's senior journalist Mahalingam P, senior Sri Lankan parliamentarian and leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganesan, expressed cautious optimism about Modi's visit, underlining India’s role as Sri Lanka’s "greatest security shield".

'India is big sister'

Ganesan referred to India as Sri Lanka’s "big sister", highlighting its compassionate and strategic role in the island’s recovery. “It is coming with mindless, softness, and love mostly,” he explained, noting the historical and geographical proximity of the two nations. While acknowledging China’s friendly ties with Sri Lanka, he drew a sharp contrast by labelling China a “long-distance aunty”, indicating India’s cultural and geopolitical closeness.

He emphasised that despite Sri Lanka’s balancing act between major powers, geography inevitably draws it closer to India. “We are located close to India. That can’t be changed. That is geography,” he said, reinforcing India’s regional influence.

When Sri Lanka faced its most severe economic crisis, it was India that stepped in decisively. “India gave us 4 billion (USD)… we were able to buy food, medicine, petrol,” Ganesan said, contrasting it with the IMF’s phased 2.9 billion-dollar package. He expects Modi’s visit to unlock more economic avenues and reaffirm India’s vital role in Sri Lanka’s recovery.

However, he urged both countries to respect each other’s sovereignty. “We are a separate, independent nation… let us get economic connectivity,” he added, supporting strong but equal ties.

Arrest of TN fishermen

Addressing the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Ganesan stressed the need for a humanitarian approach. He advocated a “win-win” solution that respects both Indian and Sri Lankan livelihoods. “We want to obtain a win-win situation… your win should not be our loss,” he remarked.

He proposed that the Indian government assist its fishermen in transitioning to deep-sea fishing, rather than encroaching into Sri Lankan waters. “When they come into our territory, they will see your land… generally, any government would take action,” he explained.

The Katchatheevu debate

The 1974 Indo-Sri Lanka agreement on Katchatheevu continues to stir political tensions. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently urged Modi to revisit the pact, demanding a reassessment of Tamil fishermen’s rights. Ganesan recognised Tamil Nadu’s concerns but was firm: “Katchatheevu belongs to Sri Lanka… obviously, that you can’t just deny.”

Still, he acknowledged that the agreement did mention Indian fishing rights and called for an amicable review: “Let us go into that and see… it should be a win-win situation.”

13th Amendment and Tamil Autonomy

On the political front, the 13th Amendment, which promises devolved powers to provinces, remains contentious. Ganesan noted that while the law exists, elections to the provincial councils have not been held. “Tamil parties… say it is too little, while Sinhala extremists say too much has been given,” he explained.

He called on Tamil parties to unite on this issue to help India support their cause effectively. “Make the effort of India easy… when Tamil parties in themselves (are) fighting, Indian government can do little,” he said. He emphasised that India has already played its part by helping enact the 13th Amendment, and now it’s up to local leaders to consolidate.

Ganesan concluded with a hopeful note: “Let us work together… let us think and do wisely.”

With Modi’s visit poised to reshape the India-Sri Lanka dynamic, the moment presents an opportunity to resolve long-standing disputes and chart a path toward mutual prosperity.

