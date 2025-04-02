TN govt passes resolution to reclaim Katchatheevu, Opposition backs it

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (April 2) passed a resolution urging the Union government to take steps to reclaim Katchatheevu, the disputed islet ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974. The move came just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Sri Lanka, scheduled for April 4 to 6.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, leading the discussion, emphasised the continuous harassment and arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy as a pressing humanitarian and sovereignty issue.

Citing data provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament on March 27, Stalin highlighted that over 530 fishermen were arrested in a single year, underlining the ongoing crisis.

He reiterated that despite multiple representations to the Prime Minister the External Affairs Minister—including 74 letters—there has been no meaningful progress in securing fishermen’s rights.

Also Read: Katchatheevu: Stalin slams BJP govt for ‘somersault’ with eye on LS polls

AIADMK offers support

Breaking usual political divides, the Opposition AIADMK extended support to the resolution. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned the DMK’s efforts during its 14 years of participation in central governments, including during Vajpayee’s tenure, asking: “Why wasn’t pressure exerted then?”

Stalin said he had consistently raised the issue with the PM, even questioning Palaniswami’s silence on the matter during his own visits to Delhi.

He also criticised past narratives that blamed earlier regimes for the handover of Katchatheevu, asserting that DMK had always opposed the move.

Also Read: Katchatheevu row backfires on BJP as debate steers towards Wadge Bank reclamation

BJP backs resolution

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan supported the resolution, calling Katchatheevu's ceding a “historical blunder” and affirming that only Modi could correct it.

She said the BJP has always maintained that the islet’s handover was a mistake and reiterated the central government’s commitment to protecting fishermen's welfare.

Annamalai trades barbs

Calling the resolution the latest drama of the ruling DMK govt to divert the people of Tamil Nadu from pressing issues, state BJP president K Annamalai stated that the late M Karunanidhi, while serving as TN’s Chief Minister in 1974, teamed up with the then Congress government at the Centre to renounce India’s claim over Katchatheevu.

He also questioned why suddenly the Stalin government is "acting concerned" about reclaiming Katchatheevu after remaining silent on the issue for decades while merely accepting plum ministerial positions at the Centre.

He also took a jibe at TNCC President Thiru Selva Perunthagai for claiming that handing Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka was Indira Gandhi’s raja thandiram (masterstroke).

Also Read: Congress, DMK's 'sin' on Katchatheevu hidden for 4 decades till BJP brought it to light: Modi

A united appeal

While the resolution was passed unanimously, the debate brought long-standing tensions to the fore—on accountability, legacy, and real action.

Stalin concluded by urging all parties to remain united in ensuring Tamil fishermen's rights and India’s regional sovereignty.