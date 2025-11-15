PM Modi calls INDIA bloc ‘Muslim League Maoist Congress’, says nation rejected it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled dig, dubbed the opposition INDIA bloc as the “Muslim League Maoist Congress party, the MMC,” and said that it has been rejected by the country. Without directly mentioning the Opposition alliance, PM Modi lashed out at the Congress, alleging that a large section of its nationalist leaders were getting frustrated under its current leadership and are saying that no one can save the party.

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a public gathering in Surat, Gujarat, on Saturday (November 15), a day after the NDA stormed back to power in Bihar with a massive mandate.

“This Muslim League Maoist Congress party, the MMC, has been rejected by the country. A large segment of the Congress party, including those deeply rooted in nationalist ideals and those who once served under the leadership of figures like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, is fed up with this 'naamdaar's' actions. They say no one can save the Congress party; this is the state it has reached,” said Modi.

‘Congress giving excuses for defeats’

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress is in such a dire situation that it cannot even explain the reason behind its defeat to its own leaders and workers. He said that the Congress has resorted to sometimes blaming the EVM and sometimes the Election Commission or the SIR for the electoral setbacks.

Also Read: Rahul, Kharge review Bihar election rout as Congress doubles down on ‘vote chori’ claim

“This is a matter of serious introspection for them. They can't even explain the reasons for their defeat to their own colleagues. Therefore, they have taken the easy route. Sometimes the EVM defeats them, sometimes the Election Commission defeats them, sometimes the voter list purification defeats them. These excuses may keep them satisfied for a few days, but their cadre will not stay satisfied with this for too long,” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Young Opposition MP’s frustrated’

PM Modi claimed that even young MPs of the Congress or the INDIA bloc constituents are frustrated with the actions of their leadership in Parliament, as they feel that they are unable to speak in the House with their leaders' disruptive tactics.

Also Read: What went horribly wrong for Rahul-Tejashwi in Bihar? | Talking Sense With Srini

"When we meet young Congress members or INDIA alliance members in the Parliament, they say, 'Sir, what can we do? Our careers are coming to an end. We don't even get a chance to speak in Parliament because these people keep saying, 'Lock Parliament,' every time.' They're unable to answer their own constituencies,” he said.

‘10 per cent vote difference’

Addressing a gathering earlier in the day at the Surat Airport, the Prime Minister said that there is a 10 per cent vote difference between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections.

“This is a significant amount. This means that the average voter voted one way, and on what issue? Development. The yearning for development in Bihar today is palpable," PM Modi said.

Also Read: Why a 15-lakh vote edge over BJP couldn’t help Tejashwi’s RJD win Bihar elections

"Bihar is famous worldwide today. Go anywhere in the world, and you'll find Bihar's talent. Bihar is now showing a willingness to reach new heights in development. This election reflected that willingness. Bihar's women and youth formed a combination that strengthened the foundation of politics for decades to come. Those who analyse politics will take months to analyse the implications of Bihar's election results," he added.

Dig at Rahul, Tejashwi

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the Prime Minister said that "for the past two years, these 'bail-bound leaders' kept running around Bihar, spreading the rhetoric of caste politics. They tried hard to inject the poison of caste division. But in this election, the people of Bihar completely rejected that poison.”