PM Modi to embark on 5-nation tour from July 2, to attend BRICS summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Modi is about to set off on a five-nation diplomatic tour spread over eight days from July 2-July 9, his longest tour in almost 10 years.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the prime minister will be visiting countries in South America, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Ghana

PM Modi will begin his tour with Ghana, his first visit to the country as prime minister. This will also be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the African nation in 30 years.

Modi will address the Ghanaian Parliament, and will support the creation of a vaccine hub in the country.

Trinidad and Tobago

This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Trinadad and Tobago in 25 years. Modi is visiting the Caribbean country on the invitation of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a joint session of Parliament during his visit.

Argentina

The next leg of Modi’s tour will be in South America. He will be visiting Argentina at the invitation of President Javier Milei.

The two leaders will discuss how to strengthen the two nations’ collaboration in mining, oil and gas, trade and investment, renewable energy, agriculture, and defence.

Brazil

Prime Minister Modi will head to Brazil from Argentina for what will be his fourth visit to the country, to attend the BRICS 2025 Summit.

The prime minister is expected to focus on India’s concerns regarding terrorism, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

At the end of the BRICS Summit, the leaders’ declaration is expected to denounce the Pahalgam attack, according to officials.

Namibia

The prime minister will return to Africa for the final stop of his tour in Namibia. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Namibia in 27 years.

PM Modi will address the Namibian Parliament and have discussions with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

On the agenda will be an agreement to implement India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Namibia. The UPI is already active in Sri Lanka, France, the UAE, Bhutan, Mauritius, Singapore, and Nepal.