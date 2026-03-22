PM Modi surpasses Chamling to become India’s longest-serving head of govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become India’s longest-serving head of an elected government, bettering the record of former chief minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling.

The 75-year-old, who was the chief minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014 before taking over as the prime minister, completed 8,931 days as the head of a government (state and Centre) on Sunday (March 22).

Chamling still has longest-serving CM's tag

Chamling, who still holds the record of the longest-serving chief minister, served 8,930 days in office between 1994 and 2019 when his party failed to secure a majority in the state Assembly.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Modi’s feat, calling it “historic”.

In a post on X, he said, “Today, he (Modi) surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen.”

Singh also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader showed “unwavering commitment” as the chief minister of Gujarat and “dedicated leadership” as the prime minister.

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Modi has never lost an election, winning six on the trot – three in Gujarat (2002, 2007 and 2012) and three at the Centre (2014, 2019 and 2024).

Nehru served as PM for 17 years, India for 15

Among other prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru served continuously between 1947 and 1964, when he passed away. His daughter Indira Gandhi was in office for 15 years, but with a break (1966-77 and 1980-84) till her assassination. In 2029, when the term of the current central government ends, Modi will complete 15 years, equalling Indira.

However, in terms of most consecutive number of days in office as the PM, Modi has already put Indira behind. On July 25 last year, he completed 4,078 days in succession in office, officially becoming the second longest-serving PM, after Nehru. (India served 4,077 days between 1966 and 1977).

Modi is also one of the most followed politicians online. In February, the number of his followers on Instagram crossed 100 million, making him the first global leader to achieve such a feat.

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In February, Modi crossed the massive milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, making him the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform.