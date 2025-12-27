MGNREGA row: At CWC meet, Kharge calls for 'nationwide movement' against Modi govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (December 27) called for a "nationwide movement" over the recent abolition of MGNREGA by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The Modi government recently replaced the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G).

In his opening remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at the party's Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress chief said that the Modi government, without any study or evaluation, without consulting the states or political parties, abolished it and imposed a new law.

"They did everything just like they did with the three black farm laws," Kharge said.

Calling for the "nationwide movement" against the government's move, he said, "A nationwide movement is needed at this time. There should be strong opposition to this in every corner of the country."

Kharge speaks on SIR

He added that in January 2015, when the Modi government changed the land acquisition law in the interest of corporate entities, Congress members took to the streets, and the government had to back down.

On special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress chief also urged the party leadership to ensure that the names of people from poor and vulnerable sections, especially Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities, are not removed from the voter list, nor are they transferred to other polling booths.

"For this, our Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will have to go door-to-door with the voter lists," he said.

He also alleged that the law enforcement agencies are being "misused" while stating that the BJP and RSS are trying to tarnish the image of Congress leaders through the National Herald case.

"Friends, in the last 11 years, the country has seen how institutions like the ED, IT, and CBI are being misused. The BJP and the Sangh Parivar are trying to tarnish the image of our leaders on the National Herald issue," he said.