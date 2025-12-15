Centre likely to bring Bill to repeal MGNREGA

A Bill to repeal the MGNREGA and bring a new law for rural employment – Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) – has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members.

According to a copy of the Bill, it seeks to introduce Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005, PTI reported on Monday (December 15), citing a source.

Viksit Bharat 2047

It says the Bill is aimed at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat".

The Bill has been circulated among the Lok Sabha members and is likely to be introduced in the House.

