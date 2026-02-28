Menaka Guruswamy, TMC candidate for Rajya Sabha, poised to be India’s first LGBTQ MP

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, nominated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for Rajya Sabha, can become India’s first openly LGBTQ MP, if elected to the Upper House.

Along with Guruswamy, the ruling party in West Bengal has nominated Mamata Banerjee’s party to field minister Babul Supriyo, former Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, and actor Koel Mallick as Rajya Sabha candidates.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them. May they continue to uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of resilience and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Indian,” stated the TMC in a post on X.

The senior Supreme Court advocate was among the lawyers who argued in the historic case where homosexuality was decriminalised in India after Section 377 of the IPC was struck down in 2018.

Early career

She began her career at the Bar in 1997, working under former Attorney General of India Ashok Desai, a senior she has long regarded as a mentor.

In her formative years, her practice was largely devoted to litigation and constitutional questions, according to an excerpt from “Rising: 30 Women Who Changed India” by Kiran Manral, which traces the early arc of her professional life, reported the Hindustan Times.

Education and international experience

Within about a year and a half, she left India to continue her studies at Oxford. In 2001, after completing her BCL there and earning an LLM from Harvard, she joined the New York office of Davis Polk and Wardwell as an associate.

The role was brief. She soon returned to India and established herself in New Delhi, where she built the next phase of her practice.

Recognition and recent representation

Her work later drew international notice. In 2019, she was named to Foreign Policy magazine’s list of 100 most influential Global Thinkers. The same year, she and her partner Arundhati Katju appeared in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

The recognition extended back to Oxford. As noted in the book excerpt, her portrait is displayed in Milner Hall at Rhodes House, making her the first Indian and only the second woman to receive the honour.

Recently, Guruswamy represented the TMC in proceedings challenging Enforcement Directorate searches at I-PAC’s offices.