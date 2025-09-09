Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigns amid violent anti-government protests

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday (September 9) as massive anti-government protests rocked the country, with the protesters setting ablaze houses of several incumbent and former ministers.

Oli’s decision to step down came after hundreds of protestors barged into his office, raising anti-government slogans.

What KP Sharma Oli said

KP Sharma Oli stated in his resignation letter that he has stepped down to facilitate a “constitutional political outlet” to resolve the “extraordinary situation” in Nepal.

“In accordance with Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, I was appointed Prime Minister on 31 Ashadh 2081. Considering the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the country at present, and for the purpose of seeking a constitutional political outlet and taking further initiative in resolving the problems, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Prime Minister with effect from today, pursuant to Article 77 (1)(a) of the Constitution,” stated Oli in his resignation letter.

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

So far, 21 people have been killed during the violent protests against the government's ban on social media sites. Following the protests, the government revoked the ban last night.

Also Read: How Nepal govt's social media ban has riled up Gen Z, sparked a deadly protest

Protest over corruption

According to a report in The Himalayan Times, even after the government lifted the ban on social media websites, the protesters started a fresh agitation demanding Oli’s resignation over the alleged corrupt practices of his government.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the protesters barged into the Singha Durbar premises after breaking through its western gate. Local media reports said that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government’s various ministries and offices.

Also Read: Nepal: Army deployed, curfew imposed as Gen Z protests turn deadly

Ministers' houses, party offices attacked

As the protests turned increasingly violent, the agitators set the ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire. They gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon. The house of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha was also vandalized. The party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur, was also attacked and set ablaze by protesters.

Also Read: Nepal protests leave 19 dead: Why has Gen Z taken to the streets in revolt?

Army deployed at airport

Police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

(With agency inputs)