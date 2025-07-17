MEA in touch with 'friendly governments' on Nimisha Priya case

Days after the execution of Nimisha Priya was postponed by the Yemeni government, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (July 17) said that it was in touch with some “friendly governments” to ensure that the matter gets resolved.

Speaking to reporters, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that the Indian government has been providing all possible assistance to Nimisha’s family members.

‘Sensitive matter’

Describing the issue as a “sensitive matter”, Jaiswal also said that the Centre has provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist Nimisha’s family.”

‘In touch with Yemeni authorities’

He also said that the Indian government was in touch with the local authorities in Yemen over the issue to buy more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach an agreement with the other side.

“We are in touch with the local authorities to help resolve the issue. This was done to buy more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a common understanding with the other side,” said Jaiswal.

“The Yemeni government has postponed her death sentence, which was scheduled for July 16. As for the role of the entity (Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad), I have no information to share,” he added.

According to media reports, earlier, Nimisha Priya’s husband had expressed relief over her execution being deferred and expressed hope that concerted efforts would permanently prevent her execution.

What Centre told SC

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it was making every possible effort to help Nimisha. The Attorney General of India also informed the court that talks were being held with the Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor dealing with Nimisha Priya’s case, to get a stay on her execution until negotiations could be undertaken.

The development comes days after the brother of Talal Abdo Mahdi, the victim in the Nimisha Priya case, said that the family would not accept any compromise on the case and wanted “God’s law” to be enforced in the matter. This suggested that the offer of $1 million as blood money was not acceptable to the family.