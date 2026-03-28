MEA denies Elon Musk joined Trump-Modi call, dismisses NYT report claim

A day after a report claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday (March 28) made it clear that the call was only between the two leaders.

What MEA said

Refuting the New York Times report, the MEA made it clear that no other person other than President Trump and PM Modi was part of the call, which took place on March 24. However, the MEA did not make any mention of Musk.

Also Read: Elon Musk joined Trump-Modi phone call: Report

"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only. As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia,” the MEA said in a statement as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, responding to a question in this regard, House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” without divulging any further information.

NYT report flags Musk’s presence

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Musk was present during a phone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump held earlier in the week.

Also Read: Trump dials PM Modi, West Asia conflict, Strait of Hormuz issue discussed

Citing two US officials, the report described the episode as an unusual case of a private individual being linked to an exchange between two heads of government, particularly at a time when tensions persist in West Asia. The officials also indicated that Musk’s presence may reflect a shift in his recent dealings with Trump.

Backdrop of earlier rift

The report situated the development against the backdrop of a strained phase in their relationship last year, which followed Musk’s departure from a federal assignment tied to workforce reductions under the US Department of Government Efficiency.

It added that while the circumstances surrounding Musk’s inclusion remain unclear, including whether he took part in the discussion, the account points to a renewed equation between the two figures.

(With agency inputs)