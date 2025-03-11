Mauritius PM announces country's highest award for Modi

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Tuesday (March 11) announced the country's highest award 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Mauritius. Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

Humbly accept honour, says Modi

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon Modi by a foreign nation.

Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

Modi said he humbly accepts the decision to award him the highest civilian honour. "I am honoured that the people of Mauritius and the government have decided to award me the highest civilian honour. I humbly accept this decision. This is a tribute to the historic relationship between India and Mauritius and to the Indians who have served this land for generations," Modi said in Port Louis, Mauritius, while addressing the Indian diaspora.