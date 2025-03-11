Modi in Mauritius: PM visits Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius on Tuesday laid a wreath at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden where both the leaders participated in a tree plantation drive.

The prime minister laid a wreath at the concrete 'Samadhi' of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the founding father of Mauritius.

He also laid a wreath at the 'Samadhi' of Anerood Jugnauth, former president and prime minister of Mauritius.

"Went to the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden with Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. This is a fine botanical garden, a living archive of biodiversity which illustrates Mauritius' conservation efforts and botanical heritage," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Humbled by the heartfelt gesture of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, in taking part in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ — a tribute to nature, motherhood and sustainability. His support stands tall as a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and better future," the prime minister said on X.

"A moment of remembrance! PM @narendramodi paid homage to the two towering leaders of Mauritian history — Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth — at the iconic Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, Pamplemousses," Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said on X.

"Reinforcing joint commitment to a green future, PM planted a Bael sapling in the garden, contributing to the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative," he said.

Before this, the prime minister had undertaken a similar initiative during his visit to Guyana.

Over 27,500 trees have already been planted in around 136 countries under this initiative, with Modi having participated in tree plantation in two countries.

Earlier, the prime minister received a memorable welcome at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart.

Ramgoolam was joined by the Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, Speaker of the National Assembly, Leader of the Opposition, Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

A total of 200 dignitaries were present to welcome Modi.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation. PTI

