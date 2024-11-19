Marooned in Phuket: Over 100 Air India passengers endure 80-hour ordeal

A routine flight turned into a nightmare for over 100 passengers of an Air India flight who were left stranded in Phuket in Thailand for more than 80 hours. The New Delhi-bound flight, initially scheduled to depart on the night of November 16, has faced multiple delays due to recurring technical issues.

Passengers report that after a six-hour delay was announced, they boarded the plane only to be deboarded an hour later, with the flight ultimately cancelled. A second attempt to fly out on November 17 also failed, as the aircraft had to return to Phuket after two-and-a-half hours due to another technical fault.

Frustrations mount

Frustrations have mounted, with passengers — including children and elderly travellers — turning to social media to share their grievances. Many alleged lack of clear communication or satisfactory support from airline staff.

Air India sources said the initial delay was due to crew duty hour limitations. The subsequent emergency landing, they explained, resulted from a technical issue. They assured passengers were provided with accommodation and promised reimbursement. While most passengers have been sent home, 40 remain in Phuket, and are expected to depart by this evening.

Passengers in limbo

Passengers remain in limbo, awaiting a resolution to their extended ordeal.

The ordeal sheds light on the challenges of maintaining passenger confidence during operational crises.

Fog disrupts Delhi's airspace

Meanwhile, Delhi's air travel has been badly disrupted due to poor visibility caused by dense smog. Recent data indicates that approximately 30% of IndiGo flights have experienced delays.

In contrast, over half of Air India and SpiceJet flights have been affected. Severe air pollution has led to the implementation of low visibility procedures at Indira Gandhi International Airport. This has led to numerous flight delays and cancellations.