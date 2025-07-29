Manish Tewari shares cryptic post amid Congress-Centre showdown in Parliament

As the Opposition-Government showdown over Operation Sindoor continues in Parliament with the Congress seeking to corner the Centre over the issues, the internal frictions of the party once again came out in the public domain with Chandigarh MP and former Union Minister Manish Tewari posting a cryptic message on X saying that he only “listens to Bharat”.

The development comes days after Tewari, along with Shashi Tharoor, both of whom were members of the Parliamentary delegation on Operation Sindoor, were left out of the list of Congress MPs who would take part in the discussion on the issue.

What Manish Tewari said

Attaching a screenshot of a media report on why he and Tharoor were benched for the high-stakes debate, Tewari posted a famous patriotic song from the movie Purab Aur Pachhim (1970). “Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada, Main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon, Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon - Jai Hind,” posted Tewari on X.

Both Tewari and Tharoor, who were left out of the Congress’s list of speakers on the discussion on Operation Sindoor, were part of the Indian delegation that travelled to multiple countries to set the records straight on Operation Sindoor and drum up support for India’s stand on terrorism.

According to media reports, another delegation member, Amar Singh, the Fatehgarh Sahib MP, is also not on the list. Senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid were also part of the delegation but are not sitting MPs.

Tharoor’s ‘Maunvrat’ response

The development comes a day after Tharoor gave a cryptic two-word reply to journalists on being asked why Congress was leaving him out of the lists of speakers on the debate on Operation Sindioor. Tharoor only said “Maunvrat, Maunvrat” and walked away smiling and waving at the reporters. Congress sources had said that the party leadership approached the MP, urging him to take part in the discussion on Operation Sindoor. But he declined the offer, saying that he had already made his stand clear on the issue.

Tharoor’s ties with the Congress leadership had turned frosty with his repeated praise for the Centre’s actions following the Pahalham terror attack. Tharoor’s views on Operation Sindoor had repeatedly stood in contrast with the stand of his party on the issue.