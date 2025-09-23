Manish Tewari’s ‘nepokids’ post sparks BJP's attack on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Manish Tewari’s “nepokids” social media post regarding the regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal has started a social media spat between him and the BJP as the saffron party claimed that the Congress MP has actually targeted Rahul Gandhi over dynasty politics. Tewari, in an exasperated retort to the ruling party at the Centre, said that everything does not have to be “dumbed down” to a Congress-BJP issue.

‘Entitlement was no longer acceptable’

The Chandigarh MP and former Union Minister on Tuesday (September 23) shared a media report on the mass protests in Philippines against alleged corrupt practices involving bogus flood control projects, stating that the mass protests in Asia have made it clear that “entitlement” was no longer acceptable to the people of any generation.

“The toppling of - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka in July 2023, Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in July 2024 , KP Sharma Oli in Nepal in September 2025 and now the protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Philippines have won word written over them. ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X , Y , Z . Watch for my piece on ‘The Social Media Trends that toppled or are challenging ‘DYNASTS ‘ Study #nepokids or #TrillionPesoMarch in the meantime,” stated Tewari in a post on X.

BJP says Tewari targeted Rahul

In less than an hour, the BJP latched on to Tewari’s post and claimed that he was targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Dubbing Rahul as the “ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics”, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said that even veteran Congress leaders were fed up with the Rae Bareli MP due to his “regressive politics” adding that revolt has started within Congress.

"Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi - the ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics. Forget Gen Z, even Congress's own veterans are fed up with his regressive politics. The revolt is now from within," said Malviya in a post on X.

Tewari’s ‘grow up’ jab at BJP

An irritated Tewari lashed out at the BJP and Malaviya. Without mentioning him, Tewari said that he wished some people would “grow up” adding that everything does not have to be boiled down to a Congress-BJP feud. Referring to the mass uprisings and regime changes in South Asia and East Asia, Tewari said that these have serious national security implications and should be understood in the correct perspective.

"Gosh, I just wish that some people would grow up in life. Everything does not have to be dumbed down to a Cong-BJP, 'he said she said' or targeting X or Y. "What is happening in South Asia and East Asia has serious National Security implications and why it is happening needs to be understood in the correct perspective," stated Tewari.

Tewari in July had expressed his discontent by posting a cryptic message on X, implying he only listens to “Bharat," following his exclusion from the Congress list of speakers for the debate on Operation Sindoor. Tewari, along with Shashi Tharoor, both members of a Parliamentary delegation that advocated for India’s stance on terrorism internationally, were notably left out, prompting Tewari to share a patriotic song's lyrics expressing allegiance to India.