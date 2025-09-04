Kuki-Zo groups ink SoO deal with Centre to aid Manipur peace process

Two major Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday (September 4) signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre based on re-negotiated terms and conditions. The groups, according to a Home Ministry statement, agreed on maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity and on relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas. They also agreed on working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability to the state.

The agreement signed by the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) will be crucial for the success of the ongoing peace process in Manipur, officials said, reported PTI.

Kuki group decides to open NH 2

In another development, the civil society group Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to open the National Highway-02, which passes through Manipur, for free movement of commuters and essential goods.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur next week, his first since ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

"The Kuki-Zo Council has decided to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The KZC has given commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by government of India to maintain peace along NH-02," a MHA statement said.

Multiple meetings between MHA and Kukis

The Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was signed following multiple meetings between the Home Ministry and a delegation of Kuki groups in the last few days here, according to an official statement issued by the MHA.

Manipur has witnessed severe large-scale ethnic violence since May 3, 2023 following a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence has left 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, dead. However, in the last few months, there has been relative peace in the state.

Agreement to be effective from today

"A tripartite meeting among representatives of MHA, the government of Manipur and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) was held at New Delhi today. The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the agreement for a period of one year," the MHA statement said.

The other provisions include territorial integrity of Manipur will be maintained, and all agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur.

Camps to be moved away from vulnerable areas

The KNO and UPF have also agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons to the nearest CRPF and BSF camps, stringent physical verification of cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any. There are seven constituents of UPF and 16 constituents of KNO.

A joint monitoring group will henceforth closely monitor enforcement of ground rules and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement, the statement said.

The SoO agreement was first signed in 2008 and was renewed periodically. However, it has not been extended since February 2024 due to the ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

(With agency inputs)