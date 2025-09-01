Modi may visit Manipur in September, first time since violence erupted: Report

More than two years and four months since deadly ethnic strife broke out in the state of Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit it for the first time in September.

Citing government sources, The Hindu reported on Sunday (August 31) that the much-anticipated visit may take place in the second week of September. Imphal and Churachandpur districts, two of the worst-affected areas of the north-eastern state, are likely to feature in the prime minister’s itinerary.

He is expected to meet people who have been displaced from their homes due to the violence that erupted in May 2023. Modi could also unveil infrastructure projects for the region and inaugurate a few of them, the news report added.

Modi in Assam, Mizoram

The visit to Manipur is expected to be a part of the prime minister’s programmes in the north-east, which also includes his events in Assam and Mizoram. He will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including those related to railways, in those two states. Assam, which is ruled by BJP, goes to polls next year.

Also read: Congress slams PM Modi's foreign visits, says he has 'washed his hands of Manipur'

Meanwhile, officials were burning the midnight oil to ensure foolproof security arrangements. One senior government official told The Hindu that dates for the high-profile visit were being worked out and the authorities were extra cautious, suspecting attempts to instigate violence.

'No official confirmation'

Some senior officials of the Manipur government, however, said on Sunday that there was no official confirmation yet that Modi would visit the state, as a section of the media claims, a PTI report said.

Manipur's only Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba of the BJP said he did not have any information about the PM reaching Manipur at the time when he is scheduled to visit the neighbouring state of Mizoram, the report added.

Also read: Centre to hold high-stakes talks to defuse tension over its border policy in NE

At least 250 lives have been lost, while more than 60,000 people found themselves displaced since the deadly clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The BJP was in power in the state at the time, and the local administrative apparatus faced massive challenges both in the state and outside to keep things under control.

President's rule

In February this year, N Biren Singh stepped down from the post of the chief minister of Manipur following pressure from the BJP’s central leadership and President’s Rule was imposed on the state for six months.

It was extended for another six months in August after a statutory resolution moved by Home Minister Amit Shah found endorsement in both Houses. The state Assembly was not dissolved, however, and kept in “suspended animation”, the BJP said, indicating that the formation of a new government has not been ruled out.

Also read: Kuki-Chin fratricidal wars worsen Manipur conflict as Naga group chokes key roads

Manipur has not witnessed any major violence since the imposition of the President’s Rule, barring a few incidents. Police have taken action against organised outfits operating extortion rackets and seized several weapons stolen from armouries, the year the strife started.

Opposition taunts

While Shah went to Manipur since the outbreak of violence more than once, Modi has yet to set foot there, sparking the Opposition’s outrage. In August 2023, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tore into the BJP-led government at the Centre, asking why the prime minister was yet to go to Manipur while leaders such as Shah, Rahul Gandhi (who have gone to Manipur many times and met the displaced people) and even the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, made time.

Also read: Manipur violence: President's rule failed in restoring peace, says expert

The Opposition has regularly targeted Modi for not visiting Manipur since the violence started. Even before his latest overseas trip to Japan and China, the Congress mocked the PM, saying while he frequently flies abroad, those suffering in Manipur are still waiting to see him in their state.

The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.



His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China -- largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 29, 2025

On Friday (August 29), Senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh wrote on X ahead of Modi’s visit to Japan, “The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China... Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit there to heal the wounds of May 2023.

Also read: Kuki groups demand maintaining buffer zones in Manipur, separate UT with legislature

“But the PM simply and stubbornly refuses to engage with the state, its political parties and leaders, civil society organisations, and the people themselves. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur - which stands as a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister.”



