Man held after scaling Parliament wall in early morning security breach
The intruder was caught by security personnel and handed over to the police, official sources said
In a security breach, a man scaled a wall of Parliament on Friday morning (August 22), but was caught by security personnel and handed over to the police, official sources said.
Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am.
Also Read: Parliament security breach chargesheet: Accused wanted to discredit Indian democracy
Further investigation is underway, they added.
(With agency inputs)
Next Story