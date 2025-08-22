    • The Federal
    New Parliament building
    Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am. File photo

    Man held after scaling Parliament wall in early morning security breach

    The intruder was caught by security personnel and handed over to the police, official sources said

    22 Aug 2025 11:14 AM IST

    In a security breach, a man scaled a wall of Parliament on Friday morning (August 22), but was caught by security personnel and handed over to the police, official sources said.

    Sources said the incident took place around 6.30 am.

    Further investigation is underway, they added.

    (With agency inputs)

