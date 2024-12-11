Mamata Banerjee on support to lead INDIA bloc: ‘Thankful for respect’

As the chorus grows for Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA alliance, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday (December 11) thanked all the leaders for the “respect” shown to her and wished all the parties well without elaborating much.

“I am thankful to everyone for the respect the leaders have shown me. I am thankful to everyone. I pray for everyone’s good health. I want them to stay well and their parties to do well. I want INDIA to do well. That’s what I want but today I want to wish everyone on behalf of our Jagannath Temple,” Banerjee said.

Days after Banerjee said she could lead the grouping if given an opportunity and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backed her, more voices are emerging in her support.

“She is a capable leader in the country and has the right to say it. The MPs she has sent to the Parliament are hardworking and aware,” Pawar had said on Saturday (December 7).

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was the latest to join a host of Opposition leaders in endorsing Banerjee to head the bloc.

Asked if Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc, Lalu said on Tuesday, “Yes, she should lead”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is at present the chairman of the Opposition grouping, formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee had said last week that she could manage the dual responsibility of running the Opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister.

Her statement comes at a time when broader tensions have emerged within the INDIA bloc due to dissatisfaction from various regional parties and the recent electoral setbacks for the Congress in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

In an interview with a news channel on Friday, Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity, and will ensure its smooth functioning.