RJD chief Lalu Prasad bats for Mamata as INDIA bloc leader
Lalu says if Congress has any reservation about accepting Mamata as the leader of the Opposition front, it would “not make any difference”
RJD chief Lalu Prasad has asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.
His comment comes days after Mamata expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition.
Lalu also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, has any reservation about accepting Mamata as the leader of the Opposition front, it would “not make any difference”.
“Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc,” the RJD chief said.
Mamata’s willingness to lead INDIA
Earlier, Lalu’s son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had “no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Mamata Banerjee, leading the coalition”, but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.
Mamata had, on December 6, expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity.
The Trinamool Congress supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.
Past contributions significant: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
“I had formed the INDIA bloc; now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can’t run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along,” she said in an interview with Bengali news channel News 18 Bangla.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Mamata’s offer to lead INDIA bloc was significant considering her past contributions.
“Whatever stand is taken the INDIA bloc will make the decision collectively. The proposal put forth by Mamata Banerjee that she is ready to lead the bloc is an important suggestion. We believe that her contribution in history has been significant,” Chaturvedi told news agency ANI.
“Despite being in the opposition, she has taken responsibility and prevented the spread of fake news, false narratives, and misinformation by BJP in West Bengal. If given the responsibility to lead the bloc, we are confident she will handle it well and strengthen the INDIA bloc,” she added.
Important to listen to allies: Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that no one was questioning Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, as he was the leader of all. But it was important to listed to allies, he said.
“If allies like the TMC, Lalu Prasad Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav have differing opinions about the INDIA alliance, it is important to listen. INDIA alliance was formed collectively and if anyone has new ideas to strengthen it, they should be considered,” said Raut.
Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule had remarked that they would be happy if Mamata took on a bigger role in the INDIA bloc. She had told ANI that the TMC chief was an integral part of INDIA bloc.
(With agency inputs)