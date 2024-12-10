RJD chief Lalu Prasad bats for Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

RJD chief Lalu Prasad has asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.

His comment comes days after Mamata expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition.

Lalu also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, has any reservation about accepting Mamata as the leader of the Opposition front, it would “not make any difference”.

“Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc,” the RJD chief said.

Mamata’s willingness to lead INDIA

Earlier, Lalu’s son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had “no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Mamata Banerjee, leading the coalition”, but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Mamata had, on December 6, expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signalling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.