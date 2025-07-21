Mallikarjun Kharge demands govt's clarification on Trump's ceasefire claims

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (July 21) said that the repeated claims made by the US President Donald Trump that he brokered a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor were “humiliating” for the country.

‘Why Pahalgam terrorists not neutralised’

Seeking clarification from the Government on the issue, Kharge also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the House regarding the reason why the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack were still not arrested or neutralised.

"Apart from this, the government should also clarify its stand on the statement of US President Donald Trump, because he has claimed not once but 24 times that he got the ceasefire done. This is humiliating for the country," added Kharge.

Debate on Operation Sindoor

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Congress President made a case for a two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, alleged security lapses and foreign policy. "The Prime Minister should answer," he demanded.

Pointing out that the Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, Kharge lamented that the terrorists who carried out the attack have neither been caught nor killed to date.

Kharge also said that all parties provided unconditional support to the government following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, adding that in such a situation, the Opposition wanted to know about the overall situation.

"In such a situation, we want to know from the government what is the complete situation?," he said as quoted by PTI.

The senior Congress leader further said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Deputy Army Chief and one of the senior Defence Attache have made some revelations regarding Operation Sindoor.

‘Govt ready to discuss’

Responding to Kharge's demands, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda asserted that the government was ready to discuss all issues related to Operation Sindoor.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also assured agitating Opposition MPs that he will ensure a full-fledged discussion on the issue for as much time as members want.

Dhankhar said he will discuss the issue with leaders of various parties, as he adjourned the House proceedings briefly till noon amid uproar by Opposition benches.

When the House met at 12 noon for the scheduled Question Hour, the Congress party again raised the issue, and later staged a walkout from the House in protest. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned again and will resume at 2 pm.

(With agency inputs)