Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar rejects all Rule 267 notices by Opposition

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (July 21) rejected all 18 notices served by Opposition MPs under Rule 267 demanding the suspension of House business to discuss several burning issues while accepting a notice under Rule 167 submitted by BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor instead.

The notices served by Opposition MPs included the topics of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Operation Sindoor, the ASI report on Tamil Nadu’s Keeladi archaeological site, the ongoing negotiations with the US and the European Union on trade, and the bulldozer action against minorities.

Also read: Centre open to Parliament debate on Op Sindoor, Bihar SIR; mum on PM Modi's reply

A discussion under Rule 167 is essentially held for a shorter duration and is limited to the resolution adopted for the discussion. A Rule 267 discussion, on the other hand, is more expansive and requires the listed business of the House to be suspended for the entire day to allow discussion on the subject of the notice served.

Dhankhar, while accepting the notice submitted by Bhattacharya, noted that the duration of the discussion and when it will be taken up in the House will be decided after consultations with all party leaders.