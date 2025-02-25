Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Celebrities join millions for sacred dip in Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has become a magnet for millions of devotees, pilgrims, and celebrities. This once-in-12-years spiritual gathering invites individuals from diverse backgrounds to immerse themselves in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge.

This grand event has witnessed a blend of spirituality and star power, with several high-profile personalities making their way to the holy site. Celebrities from Bollywood, social media influencers, and business tycoons have come to experience the spiritual journey, marking the 2025 edition of the Mahakumbh Mela as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

Celebrities at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Among the celebrities attending the Mahakumbh Mela were Bollywood stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao, Akshay Kumar, and Milind Soman. These celebrities took part in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, experiencing the grandeur of the Mela while connecting with their spiritual roots.

Actor-model Milind Soman, along with his wife Ankita Konwar, took the sacred dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Milind. Tamanna Bhatia also attended the teaser launch event of her upcoming film at the Mela. She shared her joy about the arrangements and the spiritual significance of the experience, describing it as transformative.

Spiritual moments shared on social media

Vijay Deverakonda shared moments from his spiritual visit to the Mahakumbh on social media, describing it as a way to connect and pay respect to the country’s epic origins. The actor took a holy dip with his mother, sharing a heartfelt moment that deeply resonated with his fans.

Katrina Kaif also made her appearance at the Mahakumbh 2025, arriving on February 24 with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. Dressed in a simple pink suit, Katrina appeared joyful and peaceful, embodying the spiritual spirit of the event. Vicky Kaushal also paid a visit ahead of the release of his movie Chaba, participating in the sacred rituals.

Business tycoons and other personalities join the spiritual gathering

Apart from the celebrities, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani also made their visit to Prayagraj. The event also saw visits from international celebrities like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Dakota Johnson, and several others. Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, and her husband Goldie Bahl also visited the Mela, participating in the holy dip and sharing their experiences through photos and social media posts.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is a monumental event that transcends religious boundaries, emerging as a cultural and social phenomenon. This once-in-12-years gathering unites millions from diverse backgrounds in a celebration of spirituality, tradition, and unity.

