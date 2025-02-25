When is final day of Maha Kumbh snan — February 26 or 27?

The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 26 (Wednesday) on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. The auspicious timings for the holy dip, or snan in the Sangam starts from 11:08 a.m. on February 26 till 8:54 a.m. on February 27.

Auspicious timings

The final Shahi Snan will take place on 26 February, with the most favourable timings being:

Brahma Muhurta: 5:09 AM to 6:59 AM

Twilight Time: 6:16 PM to 6:42 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM (midnight)

Shahi Snan

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on 13 January and will be reaching its grand conclusion 45 days later on 26 February. It is a historic Hindu religious festival that is being held at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh has brought together millions of pilgrims and devotees seeking spiritual purification by performing a ritual bath called the ‘Snan’. The highlight of the festival is the most auspicious gathering called the Shahi Snan and is going to be held on 26 February, the last day of the festival.

Devotees will most likely look forward to the next Kumbh Mela that will be held in 2027 in Nashik, Maharashtra