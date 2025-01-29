Kumbh Tragedy: 'Govt not equipped to handle such swarming crowd'

On the 17th day of Kumbh Mela on Wednesday (January 29), a stampede happened at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, after an overwhelming number of devotees gathered to take the holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The exact casualty count remains unconfirmed, but reports indicate that at least 15 people lost their lives in the tragedy.

Witnesses described widespread panic as thousands of pilgrims struggled to navigate their way after completing their ritual bath. Poor crowd management and infrastructure added to the chaos.

Overcrowding and poor arrangements:

The Federal's journalist Gyan Verma, who visited Maha Kumbh Mela said, "About 12 crore people have already visited Maha Kumbh, and according to state government estimates, around 45 crore more will come in the next 20-25 days. The administration is not equipped to handle such an enormous crowd. The entire city is in a state of lockdown. People are walking for 15-20 kilometers just to reach the Ganga Ghats. "

Many pilgrims, burdened with heavy luggage on their heads, found it difficult to navigate the congested pathways. Large iron dustbins along the route obstructed visibility, leading to multiple people tripping and losing balance, further worsening the situation.

Amrit Snan cancelled

The Akharas have announced the cancellation of the traditional Amrit Snan, a significant ritual of the Maha Kumbh. Witnesses described distressing scenes, with people lying motionless on the ground. Personal belongings were scattered as emergency responders worked tirelessly to evacuate bodies from the site.

"People are sleeping on platforms, bus stations, and pavements —anywhere they can find space," said Gyan.

To escape the surging crowd, devotees were seen climbing over fences in desperation. Meanwhile, security forces formed human barricades to clear paths for ambulances trying to reach the injured.

Religious leaders and political parties have criticized the administration, alleging that authorities prioritized VIP attendees over public's safety.

"The problem here is that the state government was more focused on the Shahi Snan of the Akharas rather than ensuring proper facilities for the people," said Gyan Verma.

As the spiritually significant Maha Kumbh Mela continues, concerns over crowd safety and government preparedness remain critical issues that need immediate attention.

