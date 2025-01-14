Mahakumbh 2025: Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene develops allergies, misses holy dip

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Despite experiencing allergies on her second day, she remains committed to participating in the sacred ritual of bathing at the Triveni Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Holy dip

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, with whom Jobs is staying, said that she is resting in his camp due to the allergies. He clarified that, "She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip. She has some allergies, as this is her first experience in such a crowded environment. She is very simple and joined us during the pooja. Those unfamiliar with our tradition feel drawn to it."

Jobs at Mahakumbh

Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on January 13 to participate in the Mahakumbh, an auspicious and important event held every 12 years. Giri has given her the Hindu name 'Kamala'. She plans to stay in the Kumbh tent city at the Niranjani Akhara camp until 29 January, after which she will return to the United States for Donald Trump's inauguration as President.

The Mahakumbh Mela is renowned as one of the world's largest religious gatherings, with the 2025 event expected to attract over 400 million visitors over its six-week duration. The festival commenced on 13 January and will conclude on 26 February. Devotees believe that bathing at the Sangam during this period absolves sins and grants salvation.

'Royal bath'

On Makar Sankranti, January 14, the first 'royal bath' took place, with tens of thousands of Hindu ascetics and pilgrims immersing themselves in the holy waters. These ascetics, often smeared with ash and adorned with beads, led the ritual, which is considered highly auspicious.

The festival's organisation is a massive logistical undertaking. Authorities have established a temporary city spanning 4,000 hectares, equipped with over 150,000 tents and an equal number of toilets to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. Security measures include the deployment of more than 50,000 personnel, along with AI-powered surveillance systems to manage crowd movements and ensure safety.

Global appeal

Jobs' participation shows the global appeal of the Mahakumbh mela. This massive gathering of humanity attracts individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking spiritual enrichment. Her involvement points out the festival's universal significance and its role as a confluence of cultures and beliefs.